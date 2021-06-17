Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.