This evening in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's condit…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the maki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 7…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We …
Plus a look at the weekend forecast.
Bloomington's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Ho…
For the drive home in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Wed…