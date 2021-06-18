Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.83. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.