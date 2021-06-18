This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.83. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 7…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's condit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the maki…
Plus a look at the weekend forecast.
For the drive home in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Wed…