Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.