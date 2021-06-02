For the drive home in Bloomington: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story from the newsroom. Severe storms are being tracked across region.
National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Wednesday.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The Bloomingto…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. E…
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.