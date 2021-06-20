 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News