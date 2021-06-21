Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.