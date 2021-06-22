Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.