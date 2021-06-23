Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Generally fair. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 7…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Monday's win…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Models are showing …
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois of a heat advisory for Friday afternoon