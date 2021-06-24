Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Friday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.