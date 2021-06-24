This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Friday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees toda…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Monday's win…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Models are showing …
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted…