Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Saturday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees toda…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Monday's win…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Models are showing …
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few …
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the ho…