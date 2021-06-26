Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.