Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Monday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.