Bloomington's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
A flood warning remains in effect for much of Central Illinois through Sunday after more than 5 inches of rain was dumped across the Bloomington-Normal area Friday and Saturday.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois residents to be cautious during flash flood watch
