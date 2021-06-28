Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.