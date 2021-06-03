Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
