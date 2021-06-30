Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.