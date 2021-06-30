This evening in Bloomington: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
A declaration of local disaster has been issued by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre in response to damage caused by severe storms that hit the area Friday through Sunday.
A flood warning remains in effect for much of Central Illinois through Sunday after more than 5 inches of rain was dumped across the Bloomington-Normal area Friday and Saturday.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
