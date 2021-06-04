Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.