Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Wednesday.
