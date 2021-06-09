Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.