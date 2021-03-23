This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Windy with showers and thundershowers during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
