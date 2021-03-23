Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Windy with showers and thundershowers during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.