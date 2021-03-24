This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
