Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Windy. A steady rain in the evening, with showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.