This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
