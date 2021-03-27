 Skip to main content
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

