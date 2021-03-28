This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 31F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 24 mph. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.