For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear and windy. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
