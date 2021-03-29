Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear and windy. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.