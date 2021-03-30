Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.