Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is discouraging outdoor burning on Monday in Central Illinois, citing strong winds across the region.
“We typically do get one or two snow events into April,” said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
