May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.