 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington's evening forecast: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News