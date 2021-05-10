Bloomington's evening forecast: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.
Sunday morning’s rain may have moved on, but the drop in temperature that came with it will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
