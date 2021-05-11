 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

