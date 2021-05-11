This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.
Sunday morning’s rain may have moved on, but the drop in temperature that came with it will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. How l…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Part…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees …