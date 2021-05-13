 Skip to main content
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

