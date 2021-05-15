For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
