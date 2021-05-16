 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy with showers. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News