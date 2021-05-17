 Skip to main content
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Rain. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

