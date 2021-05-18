Bloomington's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
