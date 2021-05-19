Bloomington's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
