May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

