Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is discouraging outdoor burning on Monday in Central Illinois, citing strong winds across the region.
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is fo…
- Updated
“We typically do get one or two snow events into April,” said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The …
For the drive home in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s …