May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.