May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Monday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

