Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Monday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
- Updated
Isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout Tuesday
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. …
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 de…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Periods of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Rain…