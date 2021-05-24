Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
Isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout Tuesday
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area …
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 de…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Periods of …