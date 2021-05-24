May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.