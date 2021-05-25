This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
