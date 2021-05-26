May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.