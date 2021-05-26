Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
