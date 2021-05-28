This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
This is a developing story from the newsroom. Severe storms are being tracked across region.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.