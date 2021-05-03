Bloomington's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
