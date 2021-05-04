May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.