Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. There is a 59% chance of…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Part…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'l…
Bloomington's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of r…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The …