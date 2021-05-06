Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
