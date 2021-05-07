 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bloomington: Clear. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News