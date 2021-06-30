McLean County declares local disaster after storms

BLOOMINGTON — A declaration of local disaster has been issued by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre in response to damage caused by severe storms that hit the area Friday through Sunday.

“The purpose of the declaration, which remains in effect for seven days, is to assist in getting an appropriate and accurate assessment of damage totals across the county,” McIntyre said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

McIntyre said the assessment “will help determine if the cumulative level of damage would allow local government units or individuals affected most by the disaster to qualify for state or federal funds.”

It’s not yet known whether the damages will qualify for state or federal disaster aid.

The series of storms triggered severe thunderstorm, tornado and flash flood warnings across the area and dumped close to 11 inches of rain in some parts of the county.

The storms, which included high winds and hail, caused severe damage and shut down major roads, including a portion of Interstate 55 between McLean and Shirley. Utility service was also disrupted.

The declaration activates or continues to activate the McLean County Emergency Operations Plan to provide for sharing of government resources and supporting state or local agency requests for assistance.

If the declaration needs to be extended beyond seven days to continue assessing damage or continue the Emergency Operations Plan, McIntyre may bring the declaration to the McLean County Board for approval.

