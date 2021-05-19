More rain on Wednesday for Central Illinois

"VideoLab is Your Local City News Channel! Watch the 5 Day Weather Forecast and Local News for Bloomington. Weather data from OpenWeather -
openweathermap.org"
LINCOLN — Meteorologists are warning Central Illinois of one more day of rain.
"Isolated thunderstorms are possible today and tonight," the weather service stated. "No severe weather is expected, although locally heavy rain will be possible."
When the rain isn't falling, the area will have mostly cloudy skies with a high near 79 degrees and south winds at 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 82 and south winds of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
PHOTOS: Illinois basketball uniforms through the years
1922-23_Illini_men's_basketball_team.jpg
Illinois basketball had been around since the early 1900s, but "Illinois" in all caps didn't appear on uniforms until 1922. Numbers didn't appear until 1935.
File photo
Illini 1975-80.jfif
The Lou Henson era brought an interesting style change: Cursive. This was the uniform style from 1975-80.
File photo
Illini 1983 unis.jpg
Bruce Douglas wearing what became the classic Fighting Illini uniforms of the 1980s.
File photo
Illini 1989 unis.jpg
Kendall Gill and the Flyin' Illini etched the 1980s uniforms in the minds of Illini fans.
File photo
Illini 2005 unis.jpg
A return to the all-cap "Illinois" — albeit sanserif this time — made its return in the 2000s and were a good-luck charm in 2005, with a Final Four run.
File photo
Illini 2005 unis3.jpg
It was when the 2005 group wore the orange versions that the look really stood out. Dee Brown's orange jersey is iconic.
Illini 2014 unis2.jpg
The 2010s brought alternate jerseys into college basketball. This jersey made its debut in 2011.
File photo
Illini 2016 unis2.jpg
A new look with the jagged side stripe debuted in 2014 and stuck around for three seasons.
File photo
Illini 2016 unis5.jpg
Since the throwbacks have been in style, this is a look — worn here by Malcolm Hill in 2016 — the Illini feature at least once almost every year.
File photo
Illini 2018 unis3.jpg
The Illini had a gray alternate uniform in 2013 and throughout the middle part of the decade.
File photo
Illini 2020 unis.jpg
Recent years have seen the Illini go with a cleaner look, but it's still the classic all caps "Illinois."
File photo
Illini 2021 unis.jpg
The Illini brought this late 1970s look back last year as an alternate.
File photo
Chester Frazier, Shaun Pruitt
Illinois guard Chester Frazier charges down the court with teammate Shaun Pruitt during the second half of the Big Ten basketball tournament against Penn State in Chicago, Thursday, March 8, 2007. Illinois defeated Penn State 66-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Cal State LB vs Illinois NCAA 1993
Cal State Long Beachs Mike Atkinson, right, tries to strip the ball from University of Illinois T.J. Wheeler during first half action in first round NCAA game, Thursday, March 18, 1993, Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)
Jack Smith
MICHIGAN VS. ILLINOIS
Wearing a protective nose guard, Michigan's Chris Webber (4) defends against Illinois Robert Bennett (30) during the first half Saturday night at Chrysler Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich., January 23, 1993. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
LENNOX MCLENDON
Dave Downey early 60s - Copy.jpg
doc21794320210503142048_001 - Copy.jpg
Efrem Winters 1983 - Copy.jpg
Illini 1973 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2001 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2005 unis2 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2014 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2014 unis3 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2015 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2015 unis2 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2016 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2016 unis3 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2016 unis4 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2017 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2017 unis2 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2017 unis3 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2018 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2018 unis2 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2019 unis 2 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2019 unis 3 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2020 unis - Copy.jpg
Nick Anderson 1989 road.jpg
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!