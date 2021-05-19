More rain on Wednesday for Central Illinois

LINCOLN — Meteorologists are warning Central Illinois of one more day of rain.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Wednesday.

"Isolated thunderstorms are possible today and tonight," the weather service stated. "No severe weather is expected, although locally heavy rain will be possible."

When the rain isn't falling, the area will have mostly cloudy skies with a high near 79 degrees and south winds at 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 82 and south winds of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

