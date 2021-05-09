Rainy Sunday to bring cold, frosty Monday for Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Sunday morning’s rain may have moved on, but the drop in temperature that came with it will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.

Rain fell for about 10 hours across Central Illinois, with 1.5 to 2 inches reported in McLean County by noon Sunday.

A cloudy afternoon is expected to follow the rain, clearing off by evening, said Chuck Schaffer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The meteorologist said the last few weeks have left the ground fairly dry, so with the rain falling over several hours, flooding was not a big concern. No flooding reports were made to the National Weather Service for the McLean County area, but some county and city roads had a bit of standing water during the storm Sunday.

The temperature is forecast drop to a low of 35 degrees overnight.

